Could an urban beach be coming to Det...

Could an urban beach be coming to Detroit's Riverfront?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Curbed Detroit

This week, 21 Detroit finalists were announced in the Knight Cities Challenge . One of the ideas that piqued our interest the most was Atwater Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Romeo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Larry White (Apr '08) Feb 3 Dorr 19
News Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06) Jan '17 WATCHING LIVONIA 130
Patrick O'Connor (Mar '09) Nov '16 Anonymous 65
News Aquinas men's tennis earns WHAC honors (May '16) May '16 michael 1
News 'Detroiters stay out': Apartheid rears its ugly... (Feb '15) Apr '16 Angela 3
Local News (Aug '15) Aug '15 Designwx 1
News The Romeo Observer to cease publication (Jul '15) Jul '15 Romeo Observer 2
See all Romeo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Romeo Forum Now

Romeo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Romeo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Romeo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,306 • Total comments across all topics: 278,905,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC