MIOSHA and Skanska Closner Invite Media to Marquette Hospital Partnership Signing
MIOSHA and Skanska Closner will formally partner on the construction of Marquette's new 265-bed hospital and adjoining medical office building to help all parties improve safety awareness with the goal of zero worker injuries. The project is expected to be completed in October 2018.
