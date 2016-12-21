Contract Negotiations In The Works With Soon-To-Be Milford Fire Chief
Contract negotiations are underway with a longtime employee of the Milford Fire Department, slated to officially take on the job title of Fire Chief. Last month, Milford Township made an offer to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Moore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Romeo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patrick O'Connor (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|65
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Aug '16
|John Buck
|128
|Aquinas men's tennis earns WHAC honors (May '16)
|May '16
|michael
|1
|'Detroiters stay out': Apartheid rears its ugly... (Feb '15)
|Apr '16
|Angela
|3
|Local News (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Designwx
|1
|Dr Larry White (Apr '08)
|Jul '15
|Romeo Observer
|18
|The Romeo Observer to cease publication (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Romeo Observer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Romeo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC