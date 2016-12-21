Contract Negotiations In The Works Wi...

Contract Negotiations In The Works With Soon-To-Be Milford Fire Chief

Contract negotiations are underway with a longtime employee of the Milford Fire Department, slated to officially take on the job title of Fire Chief. Last month, Milford Township made an offer to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Moore.

