Jeffery Self Tells Us How Stealing 'Torch Song Trilogy' Changed His Life

You've seen him on Jeffery & Cole Casserole , and on Torchwood , and on 30 Rock ; maybe you've read his book, Drag Teen ; or you might know him from his Facebook live show - so who is Jeffery Self, and how does he manage to gay it up everywhere you look? Jeffery was my guest recently on The Sewers of Paris , a podcast where gay men share stories of the entertainment that changed their lives. His life-changing entertainment was a bit of a surprise: A VHS copy of Torch Song Trilogy.

