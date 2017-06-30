Jeffery Self Tells Us How Stealing 'Torch Song Trilogy' Changed His Life
You've seen him on Jeffery & Cole Casserole , and on Torchwood , and on 30 Rock ; maybe you've read his book, Drag Teen ; or you might know him from his Facebook live show - so who is Jeffery Self, and how does he manage to gay it up everywhere you look? Jeffery was my guest recently on The Sewers of Paris , a podcast where gay men share stories of the entertainment that changed their lives. His life-changing entertainment was a bit of a surprise: A VHS copy of Torch Song Trilogy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption in local government?
|Sat
|hmm
|18
|Review: American Metal-Man Roofing (Sep '08)
|Sat
|Dope
|6
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|Jun 30
|ForeverMissed
|154
|Opinions of Cedartown
|Jun 30
|stoic
|18
|Puckett EMT charged with Misdemeanor Homicide
|Jun 26
|HTSAL1
|1
|Vogelsberg bakery
|Jun 23
|William70
|1
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|40
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC