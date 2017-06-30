Divine Heavenly Helpers of Rome donat...

Divine Heavenly Helpers of Rome donate $500 to Salvation Army

The Divine Heavenly Helpers of Rome present a $500 check to The Salvation Army. Dolores Young from left), vice president; Sharon Aker, treasurer; and Daphne Williams, president of the Divine Heavenly Helpers, turn the check over to Carlynn Sharpe accepting for The Salvation Army.

