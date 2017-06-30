Chieftains Low Country boil set for Aug. 4
The annual Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home Low Country Boil has been set for Aug. 4. The event is the largest fund raiser of the year for the museum, which is operated by the Junior Service League of Rome.
