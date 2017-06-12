Woman not hurt seriously in Rockmart Highway wreck
A Rome woman was treated at Floyd Medical Center and released following a wreck on Rockmart Highway on Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|16 hr
|ntr
|145
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|17 hr
|stoic
|22
|Amber Espinoza Law
|Jun 12
|Ihopcustumor
|2
|local paint contractor betrays his family in Tn.
|Jun 12
|guest 37388
|1
|Opinions of Cedartown
|Jun 11
|reality
|3
|Jason Slaughter (Mar '13)
|Jun 10
|Christian
|24
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Jun 7
|U R an IDIOT
|423
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC