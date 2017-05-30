Trio Pleads Guilty In Craig's List Case In Which Dalton Woman Was Severely Injured
David Wayne Williams, 48; Donna Gail Warren, 51, and Jerry Wade Warren, 50, all of Rome, Ga., entered guilty pleas to charges arising out of the April 26, 2016 armed robbery and attempted murder of Mayra Espitia following the groups response to a Craig's List advertisement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|Thu
|ntr
|119
|Rockmart mother requests mercy for teen son cha... (Jan '14)
|Thu
|My baby
|359
|New logo coming for the City of Cedartown
|May 31
|F You
|3
|Tim Hart - Alert! Con Artist, Swindler, Pathol...
|May 27
|claimants
|1
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|May 24
|F You
|11
|Worst judge in Rome? (Apr '12)
|May 24
|Guest72817
|31
|Corruption in local government?
|May 23
|WTF
|16
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC