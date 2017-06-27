Subway digging uncovers 'Pompeii-like scene' in Rome
Digging for Rome's new subway has unearthed the charred ruins of an early 3rd-century building and the 1,800-year-old skeleton of a crouching dog that apparently perished in the same blaze that collapsed the structure. Archaeologists on Monday said they made the discovery on May 23 while examining a 10-meter -deep hole bored near the ancient Aurelian Walls as part of construction work for the Metro C line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opinions of Cedartown
|Tue
|Truth
|17
|Puckett EMT charged with Misdemeanor Homicide
|Mon
|HTSAL1
|1
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|Jun 26
|Wissahickon
|153
|Vogelsberg bakery
|Jun 23
|William70
|1
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|40
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|Jun 18
|Deputy
|25
|Amber Espinoza Law
|Jun 12
|Ihopcustumor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC