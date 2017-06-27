Subway digging uncovers 'Pompeii-like...

Subway digging uncovers 'Pompeii-like scene' in Rome

Monday Jun 26 Read more: FOX Carolina

Digging for Rome's new subway has unearthed the charred ruins of an early 3rd-century building and the 1,800-year-old skeleton of a crouching dog that apparently perished in the same blaze that collapsed the structure. Archaeologists on Monday said they made the discovery on May 23 while examining a 10-meter -deep hole bored near the ancient Aurelian Walls as part of construction work for the Metro C line.

