Showing off the rocks found in a hard...

Showing off the rocks found in a hard place

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Some of the most devoted rockhounds in the Southeast came to Cartersville Saturday as the fourth-annual Etowah Valley Artifacts Show was hosted at the Clarence Brown Conference Center. That meant tens of collectors and exhibitors and hundreds of visitors, along with thousands of arrowheads and other Native American artifacts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa... 4 hr stoic 13
Jason Slaughter (Mar '13) 17 hr Christian 24
Katelyn Nicole Davis Jun 8 Truth Be Told 144
News State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07) Jun 7 U R an IDIOT 423
News Pay raises added into county budget proposal Jun 5 lol 1
News Rockmart mother requests mercy for teen son cha... (Jan '14) Jun 1 My baby 359
News New logo coming for the City of Cedartown May 31 F You 3
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,497 • Total comments across all topics: 281,667,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC