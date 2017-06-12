RPD chief to Exchange: City helping d...

RPD chief to Exchange: City helping department keep police officers

Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney tells Rome Exchange Club members that the shortage of officers on her force has been cut from 18 a year ago to nine at the current time.

