Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation takes aim at youth violence
The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation advisory board is trying to target the problem of youth crime and violence with an initiative that could give kids other outlets in their neighborhoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vogelsberg bakery
|5 hr
|William70
|1
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|10 hr
|_-Heart- _
|148
|Opinions of Cedartown
|Thu
|STFU
|13
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|40
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|Jun 18
|Deputy
|25
|Amber Espinoza Law
|Jun 12
|Ihopcustumor
|2
|local paint contractor betrays his family in Tn.
|Jun 12
|guest 37388
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC