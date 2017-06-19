Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation takes...

Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation takes aim at youth violence

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Rome News

The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation advisory board is trying to target the problem of youth crime and violence with an initiative that could give kids other outlets in their neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vogelsberg bakery 5 hr William70 1
Katelyn Nicole Davis 10 hr _-Heart- _ 148
Opinions of Cedartown Thu STFU 13
News Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 40
Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa... Jun 18 Deputy 25
Amber Espinoza Law Jun 12 Ihopcustumor 2
local paint contractor betrays his family in Tn. Jun 12 guest 37388 1
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Floyd County was issued at June 23 at 9:56PM EDT

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,933 • Total comments across all topics: 281,979,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC