Retired Rome pediatrician receives UNC School of Hoyt receives medicine alumni award
Dr. Sara Hoyt , a retired pediatrician who practiced medicine in Rome in the 1950s and 1960s, was recently recognized with the UNC School of Medicine Distinguished Medical Alumnus Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|6 hr
|ntr
|145
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|7 hr
|stoic
|22
|Amber Espinoza Law
|Jun 12
|Ihopcustumor
|2
|local paint contractor betrays his family in Tn.
|Jun 12
|guest 37388
|1
|Opinions of Cedartown
|Jun 11
|reality
|3
|Jason Slaughter (Mar '13)
|Jun 10
|Christian
|24
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Jun 7
|U R an IDIOT
|423
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC