Piedmont carjacking suspect arrested in Georgia

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Anniston Star

One of the two men wanted in connection with a Piedmont carjacking was arrested in Rome, Ga., on unrelated charges, according to Piedmont police Chief Freddie Norton. Tony Heath, 38, was being held at the Floyd County Jail on Tuesday afternoon and there is no timeline for extradition back to Alabama to face felony charges for theft of property in the first degree and shooting into an occupied vehicle, Norton said.

