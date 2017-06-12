One dead in shooting, another being t...

One dead in shooting, another being treated

Thursday

On Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at approximately 9:34 p.m., E911 received a call about gunshots in the area of South Rome. Responding officers located an adult male lying in the street on Grover Ave with at least one gunshot wound.

