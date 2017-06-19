One dead in Cedartown 2-car wreck on North Main Street
A Cedartown woman was pronounced dead on the scene in a wreck on North Main Street last night, according to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Calhoun Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|3 hr
|Sad Little Firefly
|150
|Opinions of Cedartown
|Sat
|Captain America
|15
|Vogelsberg bakery
|Fri
|William70
|1
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|40
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|Jun 18
|Deputy
|25
|Amber Espinoza Law
|Jun 12
|Ihopcustumor
|2
|local paint contractor betrays his family in Tn.
|Jun 12
|guest 37388
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC