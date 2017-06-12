Metrology Systems for Precision Measurement of Parts and Assemblies

The BEX8 high speed machining block spindle from Suhner is capable of maintaining rigidity, precision and reliable performance at extremely high speed operations up to 25,000 rpm. Booth 5020: Weighing only 33 lb with the ability to mount directly onto robotic arms for fully automated machining operations, the BEX8 high speed machining block spindle from Suhner maintains rigidity, precision and reliable performance at extremely high speed operations up to 25,000 rpm in high production automotive, appliance, off-highway and other applications.

