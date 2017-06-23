Georgia Roads Stretch to Accommodate Population Growth
The state's population has ballooned by 6.4 percent since 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau . That's almost 2 percentage points more than the increase in the U.S. as a whole during that same period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opinions of Cedartown
|11 hr
|STFU
|13
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|Wed
|collard
|147
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|40
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|Jun 18
|Deputy
|25
|Amber Espinoza Law
|Jun 12
|Ihopcustumor
|2
|local paint contractor betrays his family in Tn.
|Jun 12
|guest 37388
|1
|Jason Slaughter (Mar '13)
|Jun 10
|Christian
|24
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC