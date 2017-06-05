GBI scientist shares his journey thro...

GBI scientist shares his journey through forensics

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Rome News

Jay Jarvis, a retired forensic scientist for the State of Georgia Crime Lab,talks about the most memorable cases of his career at a Rome Rotary Club meeting on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katelyn Nicole Davis 22 hr Truth Be Told 144
News State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07) Wed U R an IDIOT 423
News Pay raises added into county budget proposal Jun 5 lol 1
News Rockmart mother requests mercy for teen son cha... (Jan '14) Jun 1 My baby 359
News New logo coming for the City of Cedartown May 31 F You 3
Tim Hart - Alert! Con Artist, Swindler, Pathol... May 27 claimants 1
Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa... May 24 F You 11
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,097 • Total comments across all topics: 281,634,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC