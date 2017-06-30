Furman holds graduation exercises

Furman University awarded 697 undergraduate and master's degrees and presented its top academic honors during graduation exercises Saturday, May 6. Bailey Freeman of Rome received a Bachelor of Arts degree and Rebecca Reddoch of Calhoun received a Bachelor of Science degree.

