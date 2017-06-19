Eyewitness To Murder Says Man In Back Seat Told Another Youth To Fire After Failed Drug Deal
An eyewitness to a murder told a Criminal Court jury that a man in the back seat of her boyfriend's car told another youth to shoot the boyfriend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|2 hr
|aragonia
|146
|Opinions of Cedartown
|6 hr
|Truth
|11
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|Tue
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|40
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|Jun 18
|Deputy
|25
|Amber Espinoza Law
|Jun 12
|Ihopcustumor
|2
|local paint contractor betrays his family in Tn.
|Jun 12
|guest 37388
|1
|Jason Slaughter (Mar '13)
|Jun 10
|Christian
|24
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC