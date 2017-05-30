Emory alumni organization honors Dr. J. Paul Perguson
Dr. J. Paul Ferguson of Rome was one of eight alumni honored recently by the Emory School of Medicine Alumni Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|2 hr
|ntr
|125
|Rockmart mother requests mercy for teen son cha... (Jan '14)
|Jun 1
|My baby
|359
|New logo coming for the City of Cedartown
|May 31
|F You
|3
|Tim Hart - Alert! Con Artist, Swindler, Pathol...
|May 27
|claimants
|1
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|May 24
|F You
|11
|Worst judge in Rome? (Apr '12)
|May 24
|Guest72817
|31
|Corruption in local government?
|May 23
|WTF
|16
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC