Emory alumni organization honors Dr. J. Paul Perguson
Dr. J. Paul Ferguson of Rome was one of eight alumni honored recently by the Emory School of Medicine Alumni Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opinions of Cedartown
|15 hr
|stoic
|9
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|Fri
|reality
|24
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|Jun 14
|ntr
|145
|Amber Espinoza Law
|Jun 12
|Ihopcustumor
|2
|local paint contractor betrays his family in Tn.
|Jun 12
|guest 37388
|1
|Jason Slaughter (Mar '13)
|Jun 10
|Christian
|24
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Jun 7
|U R an IDIOT
|423
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC