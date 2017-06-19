Bartow County literacy efforts bolstered by grants
Through a pair of Cartersville-Bartow Community Foundation grants, the Bartow Literacy Council's Imagination Library program and the South Bartow Bookmobile Project have received needed, impactful funding for their literacy efforts. For its spring cycle, the foundation awarded 14 area nonprofits a total of $19,250 in grants, among which $1,500 and $2,000 grants were presented to the Bartow Literacy Council and South Bartow Bookmobile Project, respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opinions of Cedartown
|3 hr
|Captain America
|15
|Vogelsberg bakery
|Fri
|William70
|1
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|Fri
|_-Heart- _
|148
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|40
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|Jun 18
|Deputy
|25
|Amber Espinoza Law
|Jun 12
|Ihopcustumor
|2
|local paint contractor betrays his family in Tn.
|Jun 12
|guest 37388
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC