Bartow County literacy efforts bolstered by grants

Through a pair of Cartersville-Bartow Community Foundation grants, the Bartow Literacy Council's Imagination Library program and the South Bartow Bookmobile Project have received needed, impactful funding for their literacy efforts. For its spring cycle, the foundation awarded 14 area nonprofits a total of $19,250 in grants, among which $1,500 and $2,000 grants were presented to the Bartow Literacy Council and South Bartow Bookmobile Project, respectively.

