100 Years Ago
As part of the active campaign now on to secure members for the Red Cross, the committee on manufacturing plants in Rome and vicinity is sending out the letter printed: The Rome Chapter of the Red Cross should not have less than 1,500 members, in order that Rome may keep pace with other Southern cities in like population.
Rome Discussions
|Pay raises added into county budget proposal
|6 hr
|lol
|1
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|22 hr
|ntr
|127
|Rockmart mother requests mercy for teen son cha... (Jan '14)
|Jun 1
|My baby
|359
|New logo coming for the City of Cedartown
|May 31
|F You
|3
|Tim Hart - Alert! Con Artist, Swindler, Pathol...
|May 27
|claimants
|1
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|May 24
|F You
|11
|Worst judge in Rome? (Apr '12)
|May 24
|Guest72817
|31
