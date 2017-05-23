UVA claims another NCAA mena s tennis championship
The University of Virginia men's tennis program, which won the ACC championship earlier this spring in Rome, Georgia , has now won its third consecutive in NCAA men's tennis championship. The University of Virginia has won its third consecutive national title in men's tennis.
