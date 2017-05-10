Tickets still available for Rome River Jam on May 20
Old Dominion will headline this year's Rome River Jam which will bring hundreds of area residents to Ridge Ferry Park on May 20. The popular country music concert is known for bringing up-and-coming music stars to Rome and this year could prove true to that tradition.
