Rain washing away memory of dry 2016;...

Rain washing away memory of dry 2016; April showers tripling last year's totals

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Rome News

While rainfall has been spotty in other areas of the state, precipitation has been plentiful this spring in Floyd County, according to the Georgia Automated Environmental Monitoring Network and the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Stewart (Apr '16) 11 hr Down the road 5
Katelyn Nicole Davis 12 hr ntr 116
News Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11) 14 hr Divorce proceedings 39
Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa... Tue ntr 9
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) Tue Kelly 119
Corruption in local government? Tue 30125cedartown 11
Attorney Tue fuckthelaw 6
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,711 • Total comments across all topics: 281,093,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC