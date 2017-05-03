Paddler armada set to invade Euharlee in June
More than 400 paddlers including canoeists and kayakers will descend on Euharlee's Frankie Harris Park June 21-22, as Paddle Georgia returns to the Etowah River after a 10-year absence. Paddlers will cover 116 of the river's 164 miles - 17 in Bartow - over seven days.
