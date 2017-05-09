Nic Markles to play for Shorter University
Nic Markles wears a smile along with his Shorter University baseball cap after siging to play for the Rome, Ga. school last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|18 hr
|ntr
|114
|Attorney
|Thu
|Not FJ
|3
|Corruption in local government?
|Thu
|people
|10
|preacher really!!
|Thu
|people
|2
|Russells Diner Selling
|May 8
|Atlas
|4
|Did Cedar & Smoke close ? (Nov '16)
|May 3
|Lisa
|6
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|May 2
|Poverty Opiates
|118
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC