NARFE's Duke Borchardt receives service award
Duke Borchardt of Rome Northwest Georgia Chapter 0545 receives the M.C. Stowe Chapter Member of the Year Award for his outstanding service with Duke Borchardt of Rome Northwest Georgia Chapter 0545 receives the M.C. Stowe Chapter Member of the Year Award for his outstanding service with At the recent Federation Meeting of National Active and ... (more)
|Rockmart mother requests mercy for teen son cha... (Jan '14)
|5 hr
|Katie
|358
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|13 hr
|ntr
|118
|New logo coming for the City of Cedartown
|13 hr
|ntr
|2
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|Wed
|F You
|11
|Worst judge in Rome? (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Guest72817
|31
|Corruption in local government?
|May 23
|WTF
|16
|preacher really!!
|May 21
|class of 2010
|4
