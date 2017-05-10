Kirkpatrick graduates from Mercer Sch...

Kirkpatrick graduates from Mercer School of Medicine

Jacob Alan Kirkpatrick earned a degree in medicine at Mercer University School of Medicine, Macon, during their spring commencement exercises.

