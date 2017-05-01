Kelly hosting manufacturing job fair
Kelly Services, 3 E. Sixth Ave. in Rome, will be hosting a manufacturing job fair at the placement agency offices Thursday, May 4. The job fair, for both part-time and full-time positions, will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Suhner has developed ideas and solutions to create state-of-the-art industrial products and manufacturing processes, many of which ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|7 hr
|ntr
|109
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|14 hr
|Poverty Opiates
|118
|What about Roper for Supreme Court Judge? (Mar '14)
|Mon
|10-09-1942abc
|64
|Looking for travel baseball teams (Apr '14)
|Apr 28
|Mom
|11
|Leigh Patterson, District Attorney (Oct '13)
|Apr 26
|Yes yes yes
|17
|Did Cedar & Smoke close ? (Nov '16)
|Apr 26
|hope you choke
|5
|kaitlyn nicole davis
|Apr 25
|ntr
|50
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC