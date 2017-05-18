Hoyt: Removal of properties from historic area won't impact neighborhood
Rome attorney Wade Hoyt III, center with eye patch, told members of the Historic Preservation Commission that the effort to take four properties out of the Between the Rivers Historic District would not negatively impact property in the rest of the district because the tracts at the intersection of West Sixth Avenue and West First Street are ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Calhoun Times.
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worst judge in Rome? (Apr '12)
|7 hr
|Tiffinie
|30
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Thu
|Third Pregnancy
|121
|Mike Stewart (Apr '16)
|May 17
|Down the road
|5
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|May 17
|ntr
|116
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|May 17
|Divorce proceedings
|39
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|May 16
|ntr
|9
|Corruption in local government?
|May 16
|30125cedartown
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC