Homeowners want out of Between the Rivers historic district
The Hoyt home, 603 West First St., built in 1866, is driving an effort to have four properties at West First Street and West Sixth Avenue be removed from the Between the Rivers Historic District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|preacher really!!
|13 hr
|a CHRISTIAN
|3
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Fri
|J F Cooper
|122
|Worst judge in Rome? (Apr '12)
|Fri
|Tiffinie
|30
|Mike Stewart (Apr '16)
|May 17
|Down the road
|5
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|May 17
|ntr
|116
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|May 17
|Divorce proceedings
|39
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|May 16
|ntr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC