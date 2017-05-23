Homeowners want out of Between the Rivers historic district
The Hoyt home, 603 West First St., built in 1866, is driving an effort to have four properties at West First Street and West Sixth Avenue be removed from the Between the Rivers Historic District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rockmart mother requests mercy for teen son cha... (Jan '14)
|14 hr
|My baby
|356
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|17 hr
|ntr
|117
|Corruption in local government?
|Tue
|WTF
|16
|preacher really!!
|May 21
|class of 2010
|4
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|May 19
|J F Cooper
|122
|Worst judge in Rome? (Apr '12)
|May 19
|Tiffinie
|30
|Mike Stewart (Apr '16)
|May 17
|Down the road
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC