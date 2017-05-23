Homeowners want out of Between the Ri...

Homeowners want out of Between the Rivers historic district

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Rome News

The Hoyt home, 603 West First St., built in 1866, is driving an effort to have four properties at West First Street and West Sixth Avenue be removed from the Between the Rivers Historic District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rockmart mother requests mercy for teen son cha... (Jan '14) 14 hr My baby 356
Katelyn Nicole Davis 17 hr ntr 117
Corruption in local government? Tue WTF 16
preacher really!! May 21 class of 2010 4
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) May 19 J F Cooper 122
Poll Worst judge in Rome? (Apr '12) May 19 Tiffinie 30
Mike Stewart (Apr '16) May 17 Down the road 5
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Floyd County was issued at May 24 at 11:51AM EDT

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,215 • Total comments across all topics: 281,246,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC