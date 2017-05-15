Help wanted in Cave Spring
Cave Spring is a council member short again, but the board plans to fill the vacant Post 2 seat before its next meeting on June 13. Mayor Dennis Shoaf read into the minutes Tuesday a resignation letter from Councilman Michael Phillips, who cited a new career opportunity and family obligation.
