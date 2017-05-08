Georgia man sentenced for killing NYC bus driver in crash
GAZ001>009-011>016-019>025-030>035-041>045-032000- /O.NEW.KFFC.WI.Y.0008.170504T1200Z-170505T0000Z/ Dade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Fannin-Gilmer-Union-Towns- Chattooga-Gordon-Pickens-Dawson-Lumpkin-White-Floyd-Bartow- Cherokee-Forsyth-Hall-Banks-Jackson-Polk-Paulding-Cobb- North Fulton-Gwinnett-Barrow-Haralson-Carroll-Douglas- South ... (more)
|Russells Diner Selling
|1 hr
|Russells diner
|3
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|Sun
|ntr
|112
|Corruption in local government?
|Sun
|ntr
|6
|Attorney
|May 5
|itsme
|1
|Did Cedar & Smoke close ? (Nov '16)
|May 3
|Lisa
|6
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|May 2
|Poverty Opiates
|118
|What about Roper for Supreme Court Judge? (Mar '14)
|May 1
|10-09-1942abc
|64
