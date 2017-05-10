Georgia inmate accused of escape from...

Georgia inmate accused of escape from courthouse is captured

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Cherokee County Herald

A Georgia inmate accused of escaping from the Floyd County Courthouse has been captured after a nearly 10-hour search by police. News outlets report that 26-year-old Dustin Cotton was caught near the Etowah River around 10 p.m. on Monday.

