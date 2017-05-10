Georgia inmate accused of escape from courthouse is captured
A Georgia inmate accused of escaping from the Floyd County Courthouse has been captured after a nearly 10-hour search by police. News outlets report that 26-year-old Dustin Cotton was caught near the Etowah River around 10 p.m. on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|18 hr
|ntr
|114
|Attorney
|Thu
|Not FJ
|3
|Corruption in local government?
|Thu
|people
|10
|preacher really!!
|Thu
|people
|2
|Russells Diner Selling
|May 8
|Atlas
|4
|Did Cedar & Smoke close ? (Nov '16)
|May 3
|Lisa
|6
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|May 2
|Poverty Opiates
|118
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC