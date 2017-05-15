Exchange Club to host display of Tomb...

Exchange Club to host display of Tomb of the Unknowns at fairgrounds

The Exchange Club of Rome will exhibit a replica of the Tomb of the Unknowns at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds on May 25. Other exhibits will also be on display.

