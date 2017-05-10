Emory alumni organization honors Dr. ...

Emory alumni organization honors Dr. J. Paul Perguson

Dr. J. Paul Ferguson of Rome was one of eight alumni honored recently by the Emory School of Medicine Alumni Association.

