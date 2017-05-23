Emory alumni organization honors Dr. J. Paul Perguson
Dr. J. Paul Ferguson of Rome was one of eight alumni honored recently by the Emory School of Medicine Alumni Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|14 hr
|F You
|11
|Rockmart mother requests mercy for teen son cha... (Jan '14)
|19 hr
|Sunshine returns
|357
|Worst judge in Rome? (Apr '12)
|20 hr
|Guest72817
|31
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|Tue
|ntr
|117
|Corruption in local government?
|Tue
|WTF
|16
|preacher really!!
|May 21
|class of 2010
|4
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|May 19
|J F Cooper
|122
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC