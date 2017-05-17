County to start work on morgue on Mat...

County to start work on morgue on Mathis Road

20 hrs ago

Crews will start converting the old animal shelter into Floyd County's first morgue, following the informal approval of elected officials Tuesday.

Rome, GA

