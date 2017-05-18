Congrats to ... Berry College graduates

Students who recently graduated from Berry College in Rome, Ga., included Jacob Bowman of Gadsden with a bachelor of science degree in mathematics; Michelle Ivey of Heflin with a bachelor of science degree in nursing and Candler Lower of Anniston with a bachelor of arts degree in communication.

