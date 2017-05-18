Congrats to ... Berry College graduates
Students who recently graduated from Berry College in Rome, Ga., included Jacob Bowman of Gadsden with a bachelor of science degree in mathematics; Michelle Ivey of Heflin with a bachelor of science degree in nursing and Candler Lower of Anniston with a bachelor of arts degree in communication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|preacher really!!
|4 hr
|a CHRISTIAN
|3
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|23 hr
|J F Cooper
|122
|Worst judge in Rome? (Apr '12)
|Fri
|Tiffinie
|30
|Mike Stewart (Apr '16)
|May 17
|Down the road
|5
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|May 17
|ntr
|116
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|May 17
|Divorce proceedings
|39
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|May 16
|ntr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC