Chamber updates RFDA on recruitment efforts
Rome and Floyd county job hunters are busy scouring the globe for companies that may be interested in relocating or starting up a new industry in Rome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Calhoun Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|2 hr
|J F Cooper
|123
|Worst judge in Rome? (Apr '12)
|13 hr
|Tiffinie
|30
|Mike Stewart (Apr '16)
|May 17
|Down the road
|5
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|May 17
|ntr
|116
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|May 17
|Divorce proceedings
|39
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|May 16
|ntr
|9
|Corruption in local government?
|May 16
|30125cedartown
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC