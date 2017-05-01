UVA claims another ACC mena s tennis title
The University of Virginia has won another ACC Men's Tennis championship. The Cavaliers edged Wake Forest 4-3 on Sunday to claim the league title in men's tennis for the 12th time in UVA history.
