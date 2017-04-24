Suspect arrested in Circle K armed robbery
Update: Jamie Worthy, 51, has been arrested and charged with robbery and aggravated assault in connection with a Friday night incdent at the Circle K at 1501 Martha Berry Blvd., according to Rome police and Floyd County Jail reports.
