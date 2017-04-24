Live Passion Scene emphasizes - depth of God's love'
In observance of Good Friday, Sam Jones Memorial United Methodist Church will reflect on the significance of Jesus Christ's crucifixion with its Live Passion Scene. For the fourth year, the presentation will be situated on the lawn of the Cartersville church's youth house on the corner of Church and Erwin streets today from 3 to 6 p.m. "We are blessed with being a downtown church and a lot of cars pass by our church," said the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kaitlyn nicole davis
|3 hr
|JusticeforKatelyn
|47
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|3 hr
|ntr
|102
|Opinions of Cedartown
|Sun
|hopeful
|2
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Sat
|Victor Hugo Fan
|102
|Did Cedar & Smoke close ?
|Sat
|Bleh
|3
|Is money the god of Cedartown, Calhoun and all ...
|Apr 21
|ntr did not help
|21
|Cedartown Cesspool
|Apr 21
|ntr did not help
|19
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC