Live Passion Scene emphasizes - depth of God's love'

In observance of Good Friday, Sam Jones Memorial United Methodist Church will reflect on the significance of Jesus Christ's crucifixion with its Live Passion Scene. For the fourth year, the presentation will be situated on the lawn of the Cartersville church's youth house on the corner of Church and Erwin streets today from 3 to 6 p.m. "We are blessed with being a downtown church and a lot of cars pass by our church," said the Rev.

