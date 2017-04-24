Live Passion Scene emphasizes - depth...

Live Passion Scene emphasizes - depth of God's love'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Daily Tribune News

In observance of Good Friday, Sam Jones Memorial United Methodist Church will reflect on the significance of Jesus Christ's crucifixion with its Live Passion Scene. For the fourth year, the presentation will be situated on the lawn of the Cartersville church's youth house on the corner of Church and Erwin streets today from 3 to 6 p.m. "We are blessed with being a downtown church and a lot of cars pass by our church," said the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kaitlyn nicole davis 3 hr JusticeforKatelyn 47
Katelyn Nicole Davis 3 hr ntr 102
Opinions of Cedartown Sun hopeful 2
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) Sat Victor Hugo Fan 102
Did Cedar & Smoke close ? Sat Bleh 3
Is money the god of Cedartown, Calhoun and all ... Apr 21 ntr did not help 21
Cedartown Cesspool Apr 21 ntr did not help 19
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,523 • Total comments across all topics: 280,556,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC