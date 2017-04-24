Katelyn Towe inducted into academic honor society
Katelyn E. Towe of Rome was one of 29 students in Mercer University's College of Liberal Arts to be inducted into the Zeta of Georgia Chapter of The Phi Beta Kappa Society, the nation's most prestigious academic honor society.
