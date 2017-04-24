Carolina Rundown: April 28

Carolina Rundown: April 28

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: University of North Carolina

Mitch Trubisky was picked second overall by the Bears...Draft notes ...Cool Spark feature on Mitch's moment...The Chicago reaction: they were stunned and seem generally positive about the bold move...The pick capped a whirlwind day for Trubisky...How Carolina prepared Trubisky for his big moment... Second straight ACC Player of the Year award for Hayley Carter...Women's lax crushed Duke... Big baseball weekend in Chapel Hill...All-ACC honors for three men's lacrosse players... Men's tennis faces FSU in the ACC quarterfinals in Rome, Ga. Women's tennis also faces FSU in the ACC championships in Rome, Ga., this time at 1 p.m. Women's lacrosse will play Boston College at 5 p.m. in the ACC semifinals in Richmond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of North Carolina.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) 11 hr Bulb failure 115
Katelyn Nicole Davis Apr 28 ntr 105
Looking for travel baseball teams (Apr '14) Apr 28 Mom 11
Leigh Patterson, District Attorney (Oct '13) Apr 26 Yes yes yes 17
Did Cedar & Smoke close ? Apr 26 hope you choke 5
kaitlyn nicole davis Apr 25 ntr 50
Opinions of Cedartown Apr 23 hopeful 2
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,685,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC