Carolina Rundown: April 28

Mitch Trubisky was picked second overall by the Bears...Draft notes ...Cool Spark feature on Mitch's moment...The Chicago reaction: they were stunned and seem generally positive about the bold move...The pick capped a whirlwind day for Trubisky...How Carolina prepared Trubisky for his big moment... Second straight ACC Player of the Year award for Hayley Carter...Women's lax crushed Duke... Big baseball weekend in Chapel Hill...All-ACC honors for three men's lacrosse players... Men's tennis faces FSU in the ACC quarterfinals in Rome, Ga. Women's tennis also faces FSU in the ACC championships in Rome, Ga., this time at 1 p.m. Women's lacrosse will play Boston College at 5 p.m. in the ACC semifinals in Richmond.

